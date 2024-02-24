QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,312 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 542,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $1,531,981. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

