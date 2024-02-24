QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,437 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

KOF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

