QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,697 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,044,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 321,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

