QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

