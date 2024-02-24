QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,336,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.