QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.