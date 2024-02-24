QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,490 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,511,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SCHL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

