QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,836 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

