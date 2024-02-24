QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 67,402 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASX stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

