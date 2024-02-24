QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $462,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

