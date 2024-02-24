QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

NYSE:GMS opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

