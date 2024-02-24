QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.