QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $483,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at $19,034,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Balchem by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,321,443 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Balchem Trading Up 1.0 %

Balchem stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

