QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $497,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

