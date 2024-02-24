QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $499,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.