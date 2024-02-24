QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $503,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,209,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Murphy USA by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Murphy USA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

