QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $504,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

