QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $515,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.