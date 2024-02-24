QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $537,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

