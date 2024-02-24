QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $539,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $48.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

