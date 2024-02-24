QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $564,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

