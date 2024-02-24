QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $575,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $401.67 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $402.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.