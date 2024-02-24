QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $459,000 Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GGB

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.