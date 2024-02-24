QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

