QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of STAA stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.