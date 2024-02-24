QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $569,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

