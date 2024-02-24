QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $270.63 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.66.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.