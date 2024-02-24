QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.