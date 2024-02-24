QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after buying an additional 833,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,025,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $248.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

