QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Proto Labs by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Proto Labs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

