QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.46 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

