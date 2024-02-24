QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $229,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $86.22 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

