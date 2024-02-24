QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

