QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.