QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,722 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,573,000 after buying an additional 2,490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ExlService by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,456,000 after buying an additional 2,632,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

