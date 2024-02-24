QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,765 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.