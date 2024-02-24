QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,176 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

