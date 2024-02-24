QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $459,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,751,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the period.

Progress Software stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

