QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $500,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,937 shares of company stock worth $8,025,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

