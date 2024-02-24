QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $518,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,908,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.15 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.