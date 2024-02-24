QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 767,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JHG opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.