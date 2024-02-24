QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $528,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $279.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $280.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

