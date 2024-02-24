QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $533,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

