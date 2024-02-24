QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $553,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

XRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.