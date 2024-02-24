QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $579,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

KFY stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

