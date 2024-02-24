QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD opened at $288.45 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

