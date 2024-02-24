QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $195.15.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

