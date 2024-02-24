QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

