QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after buying an additional 443,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.90 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.