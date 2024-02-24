Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

